Timbers2 Look to Bounce-Back against Rivals Tacoma Defiance

September 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

T2 travel north to face Cascadia rivals Tacoma Defiance on Sunday at 7pm PT. Watch on MLSNextPro.com.

Timbers2 will get a chance to bounce-back from their 2-1 defeat to The Town FC last weekend when they face Tacoma Defiance this Sunday at 7pm PT live from Starfire Sports Complex.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (6-7-10, 32pts) took a hard hit against The Town, marking their first defeat in seven matches, dating back to mid-July (2-1-4 over that span). Despite the loss, there were some positives to take away. Midfielder Alex Moreno scored his first professional goal just two minutes into the match, and after the final whistle, T2 didn't falter in the Western Conference standings. They both kept hold of ninth place and remained level on points with eigth-place Houston Dynamo 2 who still hold the final playoffs spot.

Tacoma Defiance (11-8-4, 39pts) find themselves in similar form, registering a 2-1-2 record over their last five matches, identical to T2. Currently in fourth place, Sunday's hosts will want to further secure their spot in the postseason with a result against T2 that could land them in third place in the West as they are one-point shy from Ventura County.

With five games remaining in the 2024 MLS Next Pro season, Timbers2 get ready to travel up I-5 to face Tacoma in search of their seventh win and a result that can catapult them into the Top 8. With a scorching streak of five first-half goals in their last three matches, expect Portland to come out firing against their rivals.

