Preview: Chattanooga FC vs Columbus Crew 2

September 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (7W-9L-8D, 6SOW, 35 pts - 9th in Eastern Conference) looks to bounce back after suffering a narrow 4-3 defeat by Atlanta United 2 last matchweek. CFC hosts Columbus Crew 2 (10W-5L-8D, 4SOW, 42 pts - 3rd in East) on Sunday, September 8th at 3:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium as the club continues its push to qualify for the playoffs in its inaugural season competing in the league.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Columbus, known as the Capybaras, enters the match on an impressive 12-game unbeaten run, stretching all the way back to June 2nd. In the club's most recent match, they drew 2-2 with NYCFC II and won the shootout for the extra point 4-2.

Coach's Corner

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood previewed the first-ever meeting with Columbus Crew 2.

"We're going to come do our thing; we want to dominate," said Underwood. "We'll make some tweaks, but we never go away from our core principles or our values. That's not who we are. Just like our club's been around for 16 years, the club might tweak and change and grow, but the club doesn't change its DNA. That's what we are as a team, too. We won't change our DNA. Will we tweak to try and win? Of course. But we won't go away from our fundamental principles.

"[On Columbus Crew 2] They're a good team. They're good with the ball. They love to have the ball, but every team in this league loves to have the ball. They're calm and composed. We just need to disrupt their rhythm. Get at them in their weak points, try and nullify their strengths and make them work for everything and make things difficult for them. We want to create chances that may change their thinking a bit. Football's a chess match. It's very complicated. It's also very simple, but it's also very chaotic. You go through all those emotions, but it's about finding the right moments to make it difficult for the opponent and to capitalize on the things that the leave for you to put them under pressure."

Asked what would be one element that will be key for the team to get a result on Sunday, Underwood had this to say: "Getting the balance right. We've been one of the best defensive teams in the league. It's a shock because, comparing where we've been in the past, it feels like we've given up a lot. So if we can be better defensively and capitalize and create more chances I think we'll be in a good spot to give ourselves a chance."

Know the Opponent

Columbus Crew 2 has a decorated history in the nascent history of MLS NEXT Pro, winning the championship in the league's inaugural year in 2022 and finishing runners-up in 2023.

The club has carried its consistent performances into 2024 as it finds itself near the summit of the Eastern Conference heading into the final stages of the regular season.

Sixteen-year-old forward Chase Adams is the team's top scorer with eight goals on the season, while Owen Presthus leads the club in assists this season with seven. Defender Christopher Rogers leads the team in minutes played (1,819) this season.

Crew 2 goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes also took part in the MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars alongside CFC's Jean Antoine in July.

Columbus Crew 2 is coached by Kelvin Jones, who is the club's second coach in its history.

Head-to-head, 2024 season (CFC/CLB)

Goals scored: 36/48

Goals from counter-attacks: 3/5

Shots: 276/272

Shots on target: 116/113

Goals conceded: 38/39

Shots conceded: 327/400

Shots on target: 116/113

Clear-cut chances: 20/29

Corner kicks: 84/106

Crosses from open play: 128/132

Goals from outside penalty area: 4/3

Shots from outside penalty area: 97/77

Headed goals: 7/8

Penalty kicks: 3/6

Converted penalty kicks: 2/4

Shots off the goal frame: 6/6

Goals by substitutes: 5/7

Passes from open play: 10,645/11,420

Successful passes from open play in %: 86.17/85.77

Long passes from open play: 709/693

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.