James Nyandjo: An Academy Original

September 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

James Nyandjo, a native of Charlotte, joined the Charlotte FC Academy at its inception when he was only 13 years old. Now, five years later, he has been named the 2024 Academy Player of the Season.

For the now 17-year-old, this year has been truly remarkable, featuring a standout performance as captain of the U-17 team, leading them to the club's first MLS Next Cup Final, and marking his professional debut with Crown Legacy FC. It's the type of year that validates the dedication and sacrifices he's made throughout his journey.

"It feels great, feels really good," said Nyandjo. "Every time you get an award or you get some sort of success, it's really validating."

"Because there's a lot of failures before you get to that success part. You are going to get a lot of what feels like setbacks. I've been here for many years, working hard, and to get that is like that work was worth it. Those are the moments you are looking for."

Nyandjo understands firsthand the dedication required to excel in an MLS Academy, having embraced it from the very beginning. He attributes his strong work ethic and mindset to his immigrant Cameroonian parents and his faith.

When he first joined the Club, Nyandjo faced challenges breaking into the team. With limited playing time and dealing with the growing pains of a new academy, it was here where Nyandjo really understood what it would take to achieve his dreams - sacrifice.

The demands of academy life meant sacrificing a typical teenage experience. Despite these obstacles, the opportunity was one Nyandjo had longed for his entire life.

"I didn't even see it as sacrifice, I saw it as I'm privileged to be able to make the sacrifices," said Nyandjo. "It's the sacrifice that I wanted to make, even when I was younger, I couldn't wait to make these types of sacrifices."

Executive Academy Director Bryan Scales has seen Nyandjo's development from the beginning and takes pride not only in the player he has become but, more importantly, in the person he is behind the achievements.

"First and foremost, you're talking about a really good person," said Scales. "James is really thoughtful young man and professional with his habits."

"James is an original. He's been here from the beginning, so to see his progress over the last few years to see him take advantage of the opportunities that he's earned, it's been great."

Nyandjo with the U-14s

Despite being only 17, Nyandjo exhibits a maturity beyond his years. In the world of sports, where the highs are exhilarating and the lows can be cavernous, managing these emotions while navigating the transition into adulthood is challenging. However, the young defender has learned that maintaining balance and staying grounded comes from setting the right priorities.

"A big thing is you have to make sure that soccer doesn't become too big to you," said Nyandjo on how he stays grounded. "You have to keep your priorities straight; soccer isn't the biggest thing in your life. If this becomes the only thing in your life, then your life can crumble easily, because it just takes one bad game, and you feel like your life is over."

Nyandjo has earned high praise from both coaches and teammates, but his talents have also attracted admirers on a national level. Over the past few years, he has represented the U.S. Men's Youth National Team across various age groups, signaling that the U.S. Soccer Federation regards him as one of the top young talents in the country.

From initially struggling for game time to now being a regular for both his club and country, it's never been lost on Nyandjo the significance of representing both.

"I try to never lose the fact that it's a privilege it is to play for the badge," said Nyandjo. "I always try and play with utmost respect, because when you've been here from the beginning, you've seen firsthand the way it's [the club] grown.

"Even going to the national team, I'm playing for my country which is a big honor, but I'm also representing Charlotte when I'm there."

Nyandjo embodies all the qualities that define a true leader, including strong character, unwavering discipline, and a natural ability to connect with his teammates. Given these attributes, it's no surprise that he has consistently been chosen to captain his teams across various age groups.

He describes himself as someone who has always been outspoken and unafraid to voice his opinions, holding his teammates accountable when necessary. Yet, his leadership style is firmly rooted in leading by example, which has earned him the respect and admiration of both his peers and coaches.

"I'm loud and lead by my own example, so I'm not going to try and ask anyone else to do something that I wouldn't," said Nyandjo. "I'm not going to tell you to run if I'm not running, that's how I lead, by example. Once I set that standard, I hold everyone else to that standard."

Last year's Academy Player of the Season, Aron John, secured a professional contract with Crown Legacy this year. Nyandjo has already achieved a great deal, but he views this as just the start of his journey, aiming to follow in John's footsteps. Having made his professional debut just over a week ago, he recognizes that now is not the time to become complacent.

"The main thing is to never forget the ultimate dream, the ultimate goal," said Nyandjo. "I may have accomplished this, but this isn't the final goal. This isn't where I want to end at.

"There's always a new bar set and a new level to get to, and so it's just about staying ambitious."

Although Nyandjo is already a veteran of the Academy system, his story with Charlotte is far from complete. His next challenge is to solidify his place at Crown Legacy as he transitions to the professional level. The path to achieve his dreams is as clear as ever for the 17-year-old who is well on his way to achieve his dreams.

