RSL Loans out Attacker Matthew Bell to USL-C Side FC Tulsa

September 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah (Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024) - Real Salt Lake announce the loan of rookie attacker Matthew Bell to USL Championship side FC Tulsa, effective for the remainder of the 2024 season. A first-round pick in the most recent MLS SuperDraft out of Marshall University, the Jamaican international follows in the footsteps of other 2024 loanees, including Ilijah Paul, Jude Wellings, Kevon Lambert, Delentz Pierre and Rubio Rubin.

Bell, 22, has spent the majority of the 2024 season with MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs, although he did make his MLS debut with an appearance off the bench back on July 13 at Portland. In his 22 appearances and 15 starts at the MLS NEXT Pro level, Bell has scored four goals and added one assist in 1,370 minutes.

Real Salt Lake (13-6-8, 47 pts., 3rd West) enjoys an international break this weekend, with a Sept. 14 trip to face the Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 P.M. MDT with broadcast available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Seven games remain for RSL in the 2024 MLS reg. season, as the Club looks to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the 14th time in 17 years. Following the Sept. 14 match at Houston, RSL wraps up the campaign with four of its final six contests at its America First Field home, where the Claret-and-Cobalt have sold out eight consecutive contests and nine of 13, posting a 10-3-1 / 31-point record across all competitions this season. RSL hosts West rivals Dallas and Portland on Sept. 18 / 21, with October home dates against Minnesota (Oct. 2) and Vancouver (Oct. 19 Decision Day), prior to the postseason.

