Timber Rattlers 2024 Fan Fest Scheduled for Wednesday, April 3

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Fans of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will get their first official look at the 2024 team during Fan Fest at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Wednesday, April 3. The event is scheduled for noon to 4:00pm. Admission and parking are free for Fan Fest presented by Neuroscience Group!

Players are scheduled to take the field at 12:30pm to practice for an hour. An intrasquad scrimmage is set to begin at 2:00pm. The scrimmage will be approximately five innings. On field activities are dependent on the cooperation of the weather.

In conjunction with Fan Fest, a rummage sale will be held in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club from noon until 5:00pm. A variety of game-worn, clearance, and one-of-a-kind items from the Snake Pit Team Store will be featured at 50% off the listed price.

The Snake Pit Team Store and ticket office will be open during Fan Fest, too. Tickets and ticket packages for the 2024 season will be available from the ticket office. The Team store will be loaded with new gear featuring Timber Rattlers, Shantymen, Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Cascabeles merchandise.

Additional features for Fan Fest include free rides on the Capital Credit Union Slide throughout the afternoon, the first base concession stand with a limited menu of items available for purchase will be open, and the Leinie Lodge on the first base concourse will be showing the Milwaukee Brewers game on television.

The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season begins with a game against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, April 5. Game time is 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

