Sky Carp Win Business of the Year

BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp have received the Business of the Year Award (50 employees or more) from Forward Janesville.

Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said the organization was honored to receive the award.

"We are incredibly excited and humbled to receive this award," Brockman said. "Our staff works tirelessly to provide the best fan experience imaginable. To be acknowledged for all the hard work is truly a blessing. I couldn't be prouder of our team.

"Our partners are also incredibly influential in our success. Most of them have trusted in us since we opened ABC Supply Stadium in late 2021. Without their support there is no way we would have set two consecutive franchise attendance records."

Forward Janesville Director of Marketing Eric Schmoldt said the Sky Carp exemplified what Forward Janesville was looking for in its honorees.

"If you take a look at how deeply involved they are in the community, and how much they give back, it shows how much they care," Schmoldt said. "The Sky Carp are one of the most vibrant, community-oriented organizations that we have in the area."

The Sky Carp will receive their award along with the other honorees at Forward Janesville's Annual Awards Luncheon, to be held Tuesday, April 9 at the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Club.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

