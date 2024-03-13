Lugnuts Announce 2024 Promo Schedule

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts, the High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, officially announce the 2024 Promo Schedule for their 28th Minor League season, opening with a jersey giveaway and featuring three bobblehead giveaways, 13 specialty jerseys and 16 LAFCU Fireworks nights.

Single game tickets are now on sale at the Jackson® Field™ box office, available for purchase at (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

The Nuts first take the field against the Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday, April 3, in the 16th Crosstown Showdown. The first 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative Spartan Green Lugnuts Jersey, presented by Delta Dental.

The home opener follows on Tuesday, April 9, with a 2024 schedule giveaway, opening a six-game homestand against the Great Lakes Loons with the first Dog Days of Summer (April 10, dogs welcome to the ballpark), the first Coors Light Thirsty Thursday (April 11, $3 domestic, $5 craft drafts), and White Claws and Paws (April 13, drink specials with dogs welcome).

Once the season is underway, Lugnuts fans will enjoy regular daily specials:

Every Tuesday except for April 9 and July 2 is Tacos and Tallboys: two tacos for $5 plus $5 tallboys as the Lugnuts play as the Lansing Locos for Copa de la Diversión; the Nuts will also play as the Locos on Cinco de Mayo;

Every Wednesday is a Dog Days of Summer, with dogs welcome;

Every Thursday is a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday, with $3 16-oz. domestic drafts and $5 craft drafts;

Every Friday and Saturday beginning May 17 and running through August 17 will feature a postgame LAFCU Fireworks Spectacular;

Every Sunday is a Capital City Market Kids Day, with inflatables, face-painting, and Kids Run the Bases followed by ice cream and music with Big Lug at Capital City Market following the game.

The Lugnuts will additionally hold postgame LAFCU Fireworks on July 2, July 3 and August 31.

Grand Slam School Days return to Jackson® Field™ on May 1, May 15, May 17 (featuring Zooperstars and LAFCU Fireworks) and May 29, with Teacher Appreciation Night on May 3 and Kids Night on May 18.

June is filled with huge nights: Pride Night on June 11, Peanuts Night/Youth Sports Night with a bobblehead giveaway on June 14, Star Wars Night on June 15, '90s Night on June 27, Pink Out the Park on June 28, and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond on June 29.

In July, the Lugnuts celebrate the Page Fence Giants and host Vintage Baseball on July 2, with more Vintage Baseball and an Independence Day celebrationon July 3. The Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 is inducted during the July 19-20 weekend with a bobblehead giveaway on July 20, followed by an appearance from Bluey on July 21.

In August, the Nuts throw a Locos Fiesta with a bobblehead giveaway on August 3, play as the Lansing Olive Burgers during a Lansing Facts Takeover on August 15, celebrate Super Hero Night on August 16, welcome in a mascot guest list on Big Lug's Birthday on August 18, and give back on Fan Appreciation Night on August 31.

September only holds one regular season home game, Sensory Friendly Day on September 1, before the Lugnuts wrap up the regular season schedule on the road.

Throughout the season, the Lugnuts will be wearing special themed uniforms. Look for these unis on Peanuts Night, Star Wars Night, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond, Pink Out the Park, Page Fence Giants, the 3rd of July and Margaritaville, with more to be announced.

For further information, follow the Nuts on social media via @lansinglugnuts, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

