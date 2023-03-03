Timber Rattlers 2023 Food Fight Down to Five Finalists; Vote for the Winner Now

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have narrowed 28 entries from fans to five finalists for the 2023 Food Fight. Our award-winning food & beverage crew chose the best recipes for a hot dog or a grilled sandwich for the Finals. Now, the winner is up to you!

The Finalists are described and pictured below to whet your appetite. Vote for your favorite at this link between now and Sunday, March 12. The winner will be revealed at noon on Tuesday, March 14 on the Timber Rattlers Facebook page.

Wisconsin Poutine Dog - Hot dog topped with French fries, beer cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, and deep-fried cheese curds served on a pretzel bun. Submitted by David Gallistel of Green Bay

Home Run Reuben Dog - Hot dog topped with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. Submitted by Joe Mengel from Milwaukee

Grilled Cheese Style Pizza Griller - Munster, cheddar, and shredded mozzarella cheese with pepperoni and marinara sauce stuffed between garlic buttered bread. Submitted by Lindsey Osburn of Waterloo

"The Show Sandwich" - Fried chicken breast topped with melted Wisconsin cheddar cheese and a sweet & savory bacon cherry jam served on grilled sourdough bread. Submitted by the hosts of The Show with Leo & Balky on The Score of Appleton

"The Commish" - A bacon-wrapped, grilled hotdog on a fresh split hotdog bun covered in onion tanglers, grilled ham, shredded cheese, and honey BBQ sauce. Submitted by Brian Blahnik of Appleton

The 2023 Food Fight winner will receive four vouchers for any home game during the regular season, four vouchers for their food item, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch.

Opening night for the 2023 season is Friday, April 7 with a road game against the Beloit Sky Carp. The home opener for Wisconsin is Tuesday, April 11 with the Rattlers hosting the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

