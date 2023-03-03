Throwback Thursday, Bobblehead Ticket Packs Announced Friday

March 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs announced a pair of specialty ticket packages for the upcoming 2023 season on Friday. The Throwback Thursday Pack and the Bobblehead Pack start at $75 and $150 respectively and are currently available for purchase on the team's website.

The Throwback Thursday pack includes a set of six tickets and secures the same seat for each and every game. Games in the package include April 20, May 11, June 8, July 27, August 24 and September 7. As part of Throwback Thursday, Dozer Park turns back the clocks on drink pricing. Domestic drafts and sodas are available for just $2. Craft beers start at $4.

For the aforementioned $150, the Bobblehead Pack includes a ticket to each of the five giveaway dates and guarantees all five bobbleheads with the purchase of the package. Fans do not have to be present to qualify for the offer. Bobbleheads can be shipped but for an additional fee. The Bobblehead Pack is available in limited quantities with only 100 total packages available for purchase.

Single-game tickets go on sale next Friday, March 10. Season ticket packages and group tickets are also available for purchase. Fans with ticket-related questions are encouraged to call (309) 680-4000.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.