South Bend Cubs Announce 2023 Theme Nights

March 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - As the countdown to the start of the 2023 season continues, the South Bend Cubs have announced their promotional theme night schedule. Last month, the Cubs announced single game tickets going on sale on March 8 at 10:00 a.m. and their weekly promotions (available here).

As previously mentioned, there will be 16 firework nights, along with 11 chances to win a 50-inch smart TV, $500 cash, or other great prizes on Spin to Win Saturdays. The schedule kicks off with a special celebration of the 2022 Midwest League Championship team on Opening Night, Tuesday, April 11.

Based on fan feedback from last season, some of the most popular days have been moved to summer dates and expanded to full weekend events. Dino Day becomes Dino Weekend as Ed's Dinosaurs Live returns with his cast of prehistoric animals taking over Four Winds Field on June 24 and June 25. Life sized dinosaurs will greet fans as they enter the ballpark along with rideable dinos for kids, fossil displays, and even a 25-foot-tall brontosaurus in the outfield!

It's an action-packed weekend July 22 and 23 as Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond and Marvel Super Hero™ Day bring your comic book heroes to life. There will be a special appearance by Spiderman on July 22 followed by Ant-Man on July 23. Last October, the Cubs debuted a Marvel inspired logo that will be featured on team jerseys and new merchandise. Fans are also encouraged to dress up as their favorite hero with a special costume contest each day.

It's Revenge of the 8th with Star Wars Night on July 8. Celebrate the iconic franchise with special appearances by Star Wars Costume Clubs the 501st Garrison and the Taakure Clan of Mandalorian Mercs. The Cubs will also wear special jerseys.

In addition to the fan favorite themes, new promotions will debut in 2023.

The Cubs are partnering with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for two big events this season. Indy 500 Night speeds to Four Winds Field on Thursday, May 4 and Brickyard 200 Night will be held on Thursday, August 3. Both nights will feature a special vehicle appearance, in game contests, and race ticket giveaways. Special appearance to be announced at a later date.

Throwback Thursday takes a whole new meaning as the South Bend Silver Hawks return for two nights only, May 25 and August 24! The Cubs will wear throwback Silver Hawks uniforms, presented by CareSource and celebrate the popular team moniker that ran from 1994 - 2014.

Continuing their celebration of Latino culture, the South Bend Cubs will once again become Los Cabritos Maldichos in 2023 presented by the Indiana Donor Network. Dates include April 29, May 26, June 23, July 9, and August 27. In partnership with La Casa de Amistad, select games will include performances by the Tierra Viva Mexican Folkloric Dance Group, a mariachi band, Latin inspired fireworks shows, and popular Latino food items.

Additional theme and group nights include:

April 15 - Sensory Friendly Day presented by Lighthouse Autism Center

April 27 - Tri Campus College Night

May 3 - Education Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

May 6 - Beneficiary Day presented by the Hoosier Lottery

May 7 - Mother's Day Celebration presented by Indiana WIC

May 24 - Education Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

May 27 & 28 - Military Appreciation Nights

Active duty and military veterans receive two free tickets to the game with Military ID

June 7 - Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Jordan Automotive

Teachers and school administrators receive two free tickets with school ID

June 10 - Clark the Cub Appearance

June 11 - Father's Day Celebration presented by Indiana WIC

June 20 - PBS Kids Day featuring Donkey Hodie

June 22 - Pride Night

July 4 - Independence Day Celebration

July 18 - Be My Neighbor Day featuring Daniel Tiger

July 19 - Camp Day (12:05 p.m. first pitch) presented by CareSource

July 20 - Craft Beer Night

July 21 - Girl Scout Night presented by Indiana Donor Network

August 4 - Scouts BSA Night presented by Indiana Donor Network

August 5 - Fallen Heroes Night presented by Midland Engineering

August 6 - Faith and Family Day

August 22 - Back to School Night

August 26 - Motorcycle Madness

September 9 & 10 - Fan Appreciation Weekend

Fifteen giveaways will round out the 2023 promotional schedule and be announced in the coming weeks which include items celebrating the 2022 Midwest League Championship and a team first, four bobblehead giveaways.

