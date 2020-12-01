Tim Tebow, Myles Jack & Reggie Hayward Join IceMen Ownership Team

December 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose, announced today that the team has added former University of Florida standout Tim Tebow, current Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Myles Jack and former Jacksonville Jaguars star Reggie Hayward to its ownership team.

Tebow, Jack, and Hayward will now join an impressive list of local business leaders and sports professionals to join the Icemen's ownership group:

Andy Kaufmann, CEO & Managing Partner of Zawyer Sports, LLC

Dr. Ali Chahlavi, MD, Neurosurgeon at Ascension/St Vincents Jacksonville

Daniel Murphy, three-time Major League Baseball All-Star; Played baseball for Englewood High School and Jacksonville University.

Marcus Rowe, Resident Director/Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch

Dr. Georgia Gianakakos, Neurologist at Specialists on Call

Bob Ohrablo, the founding partner and President of the Icemen.

Scott Einhorn, Executive Vice President of the Icemen

David Hodges, Chairman of Hodges Management Group LLC.

Nicholas Rowe, Account Executive RJ Young

Dr. Vimal Reddy, DPM at First Coast Foot & Ankle Clinic

Dr. Mehul Parekh, MD at Baptist Health

Phil Konort, Formerly Vice President of Finance at American Express Company

La Sonjia Jack, Executive Director of Operations at Cox Communications

Thomas Doran, Owner of Reflections Window and Pressure Washing Company

Dr. Saumil Oza, Cardiologist at Ascension/St. Vincent's Jacksonville

Dr. Kevin Anannab, MD, MBA Attending Anesthesiologist

Megan Hayward, President of Temporary Assistance Guru

Andy Kaufmann was introduced as the team's CEO and majority partner in July of 2019.

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to welcome aboard additional community members to our Icemen family," said Icemen Majority Partner & CEO Andy Kaufmann. "These latest additions to our team will help us extend our reach into the community and will further solidify the Icemen as Jacksonville's team for many years to come."

Tim Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 as a standout quarterback at the University of Florida. In addition to winning two BCS National Titles with the Gators in 2006 and 2008, Tebow went on to play for the NFL's Denver Broncos and New York Jets. Tebow is also an outfielder in the New York Mets organization and spends countless hours working with many charitable causes, including the Tim Tebow Foundation.

"I simply love Jacksonville," said Tebow. "I am excited to be a part of this new endeavor with the Icemen. It is important to me to invest back into the community that has meant so much to me. I look forward to including and expanding the Icemen's involvement in our Tim Tebow Foundation and other community initiatives."

Myles Jack is currently in his fifth NFL season as star linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jack was selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft following a productive collegiate career at UCLA.

"Growing up, I have been a part of progressive sports programs, but always from a player's perspective," said Jack. "I now have the opportunity to have ownership in a great team here in Jacksonville. Looking forward to bringing my life experiences to the community and partnering with the Iceman players and staff"

Reggie Hayward played nine NFL seasons as a defensive end split between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos. He played college football at Iowa State and was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Hayward finished his career with 39.5 sacks.

"After my NFL retirement, my family decided to settle here in Jacksonville," said Hayward. "My family is proud to say we are now partners in a team that in three short years has provided thousands of fans with great entertainment and has done so much for our community."

