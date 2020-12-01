Keoni Texeira Returns for Second Season with Indy

December 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have re-signed defenseman Keoni Texeira to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Texeira, 23, re-signs with the Fuel after he played in 59 games during the 2019-20 season. The third-year pro totaled 4 goals and 27 assists in 59 games last year as well as finishing tied for second in the ECHL in power-play assists. A native of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Texeira is entering his third professional season with 129 ECHL games under his belt, totaling 11 goals, 66 assists and 106 penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, Texeira spent five years with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League. The 6-foot, 209-pound defenseman appeared in 344 WHL contests from 2013-14 to 2017-18, good for second place on the Winterhawks all-time games played list. In five seasons with Portland, Texeira tallied 39 goals, 104 assists and 215 penalty minutes as well as serving as captain during the 2017-18 season.

With the signing of Texeira, the Fuel have 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more information regarding the upcoming ECHL season.

Full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.