ECHL Transactions - December 1
December 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 1, 2020:
Allen:
Add Jake Gricius, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Cincinnati:
Add Sean Romeo, G signed tryout agreement
Florida:
Add Michael Huntebrinker, F signed contract, added to training camp roster
Add Arvin Atwal, D signed contract, added to training camp roster
Add Alex Kile, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Spenser Young, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Jackson Leef, F signed contract
Greenville:
Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Florida (NHL)
Indy:
Add Keoni Texiera, D signed contract, added to training camp roster
Orlando:
Add Garret Sparks, G signed contract, added to training camp roster
Utah:
Add Michael McNicholas, F signed contract
Wheeling:
Add Felix Robert, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
