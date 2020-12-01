ECHL Transactions - December 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 1, 2020:

Allen:

Add Jake Gricius, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Cincinnati:

Add Sean Romeo, G signed tryout agreement

Florida:

Add Michael Huntebrinker, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Arvin Atwal, D signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Alex Kile, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Spenser Young, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Jackson Leef, F signed contract

Greenville:

Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Florida (NHL)

Indy:

Add Keoni Texiera, D signed contract, added to training camp roster

Orlando:

Add Garret Sparks, G signed contract, added to training camp roster

Utah:

Add Michael McNicholas, F signed contract

Wheeling:

Add Felix Robert, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

