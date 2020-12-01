Stingrays Announce 2020 Training Camp Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the club's initial roster for 2020 Training Camp, which begins on Tuesday at the Carolina Ice Palace.

The roster features 21 total players, including 13 forwards, seven defenders, and one goaltender. In addition, 11 skaters on the roster are returning from the 2019-20 Stingrays team that finished with a 44-14-4 record which tied for the highest winning percentage in the ECHL (0.742).

Forwards (13): Cameron Askew, Andrew Cherniwchan, Mark Cooper, Darien Craighead, Dan DeSalvo, Justin Florek, Tim Harrison, Frédéric Létourneau, Jade Miller, Max Novak, Nick Saracino, Dylan Steman, Cole Ully

Defensemen (7): Max Gottlieb, Tariq Hammond, Jordan Klimek, Jesse Lees, Zach Malatesta, Connor Moore, Brett Orr

Goalies (1): Alex Dubeau

Per the ECHL's COVID-19 safety protocols, all practice sessions during training camp will be closed to the public.

For media outlets wishing to arrange virtual interviews with Stingrays players or hockey operations personnel during the 2020-21 season, please contact the team's Director of Communications Jared Shafran at [email protected]

The initial Training Camp roster is subject to change. Additional players on National Hockey League (NHL) or American Hockey League (AHL) contracts for the 2020-21 season can be added to the roster at a later date.

The Stingrays will open the 2020-21 season on December 11 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

