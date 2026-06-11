Tim Ream, USMNT Set for World Cup Action

Published on June 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







The wait is finally over. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is here.

The US Men's National Team (USMNT) is set for World Cup action, and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream is leading the way.

After a final round of friendlies and months of preparation, the United States enters the World Cup with momentum, belief, and a Captain from Charlotte at the center of it all.

Tim Ream Named Captain

Shortly after the USMNT 2026 roster was revealed, Ream was officially named Captain. Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino pointed to the veteran defender's long European career and influence within the group as defining qualities in the decision.

"His experience is massive, playing more than ten years in Europe," Pochettino said. "He is a leader."

For Ream, the honor carries significant meaning as he prepares to lead the United States on home soil.

"This is more than a dream come true," Ream said. "It's the highest honor for me in this group, and I'm not going to take that for granted."

Ahead of the Cup

The USMNT and Ream opened their World Cup preparations with a 3-2 victory over Senegal in Charlotte, earning a hard-fought win in the first-ever meeting between the sides. Sergiño Dest, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun found the scoresheet, while Tim Ream wore the Captain's armband in front of his home crowd at Bank of America Stadium.

The team then closed their send-off schedule with a 2-1 defeat to Germany at Soldier Field. Ream started again as Captain, as the U.S. responded to an early header from Germany's Kai Havertz with an unreal equalizer from Antonee Robinson. Despite their best efforts, Leroy Sané's second-half strike proved decisive in Chicago.

Group Stage Schedule

The USMNT now turns their attention to the Group Stage, where they will open play Friday against Paraguay in Los Angeles before continuing through their Group D slate on home soil.

June 12: United States vs. Paraguay (Inglewood, CA), 9 p.m. ET

June 19: United States vs. Australia (Seattle, WA), 3 p.m. ET

June 25: Turkey vs. United States (Inglewood, CA), 10 p.m. ET







Major League Soccer Stories from June 11, 2026

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