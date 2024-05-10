Tik Tok Bachelor, Matt Wurnig, to Return to Larks as Host in 2024

May 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks are welcoming a familiar face back to Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust. Matt Wurnig, the creator of 50 Dates 50 States, is returning to the role of Larks' on-field host for the 2024 season.

"I'm looking forward to coming back to Bismarck and back at the ballpark this summer. The community of Bismarck has always held a special place in my heart," Wurnig said. "Whether I've been on the road with 50 Dates 50 States or in Bismarck itself, I've always felt waves of support. I can't wait to be back in front of the fans, bringing the energy and having a good time. This is definitely going to be a summer to remember."

Wurnig was an intern with the Larks in 2018 and served as the Director of Fun in 2019 and 2020. The star previously returned to Bismarck in 2021 and 2022 for special one-off game host appearances.

Since launching 50 Dates 50 States, Matt has grown a following of over 650,000 followers across platforms and has accumulated over 300 million views on his videos. He has been featured on numerous national news outlets including Good Morning America, where he announced his favorite date and winner of Season 2 live from Times Square in New York City.

"Matt's energy, personality, and desire to make the fan experience exceptional is second to none," Larks Chief Experience Officer Rob Williamson said. "Our fans are going to love the energy that Matt brought to every home game a few years ago and we're excited to see the smiles on fans' faces as they watch the games and skits our Entertainment Team has planned."

Matt will make his first appearance at the ballpark on Monday, May 27 as the Larks welcome the St. Cloud Rox for Opening Night with first pitch at 7:05pm.

The team kicks off with 22 home games in the first 32 days of the season. The first homestand consists of theme nights including 'Bulletin Tuesday' on May 28, Woof Wednesday featuring the Bat Dog from Elevate Canine Academy on May 29, Missouri River Motorboaters Night on May 30, Firework Friday on May 31 and 'To Infinity & Beyond Night' on Saturday, June 1.

Single game tickets went on sale on Tuesday, May 7 and can be secured at larkstickets.com.

The seating locations where single-game tickets may be purchased include the:

Fireside Office Solutions Party Deck: $38/ticket

Includes 3 free drinks/experience tabs and 90-minute all-you-can-eat

Reserved Box Seats: $20/ticket

Includes Seats with cupholders and seats under the awning

Pizza Ranch Bleacher Seats: $15/ticket

The Fireside Office Solutions Party Deck is the only ticket that includes food & beverage. The Pizza Ranch Bleacher Sears do not.

Fans can visit larksbaseball.com for more information on tickets, partnerships and merchandise.

Fans can visit 50dates50states.com for more information about Matt Wurnig and the 50 Dates 50 States brand.

