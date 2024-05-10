Rockford Rivets Announce Impressive Intern Staff for Summer 2024

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets are thrilled to announce the arrival of their impressive intern staff for the upcoming summer season. Comprising 30 bright and talented individuals from 20 different schools across the nation, this diverse group of interns is set to bring fresh perspectives and unparalleled enthusiasm to Rivets Stadium.

The Rivets organization takes great pride in nurturing young talent and providing valuable opportunities for professional growth within the sports industry. This year's intern cohort represents a diverse range of backgrounds, academic disciplines, and skill sets, reflecting the team's commitment to inclusivity and excellence.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome this exceptional group of interns to the Rockford Rivets family," said General Manager, Steve Malliet. "Their energy, creativity, and dedication are truly inspiring, and we have no doubt that they will make significant contributions to our organization this summer."

From marketing and promotions to operations and game day experience, these interns will be involved in various aspects of the Rivets' operations, gaining hands-on experience and invaluable insights into the inner workings of a professional sports team. Under the guidance of seasoned professionals, they will have the opportunity to apply their classroom knowledge to real-world challenges, develop essential skills, and build meaningful connections within the industry.

"Our intern program is designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience that prepares participants for successful careers in sports management," said Director of Operations, Mark Rodriguez. "We are committed to providing mentorship, training, and networking opportunities that empower our interns to thrive in this competitive field."

Throughout the summer, the Rivets organization will host special events, workshops, and networking sessions to further enrich the interns' experience and foster a sense of community among participants. Additionally, they will have the chance to interact with players, coaches, and front office staff, gaining valuable insights into the dynamics of minor league baseball.

As the Rockford Rivets gear up for an exciting season of baseball and entertainment, they look forward to the energy, creativity, and dedication that their intern staff will bring to Rivets Stadium this summer. With their enthusiasm and passion for the game, these interns are poised to make a lasting impact both on and off the field.

