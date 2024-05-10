Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Promotions

May 10, 2024 - Northwoods League

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The Chinooks have announced the 2024 weekly promotions for the upcoming season. Season 12 is presented by Kohler Credit Union. Lakeshore returns to action for the 2024 season on Friday, May 31st and we have special offers and events every day of the week. Check out the full weekly promotions schedule below:

Monday

Military Mondays - Â½ Off Tickets for all Military & Veteran's

Tuesday

T-Shirt Tuesdays - Special T-Shirt & Ticket Package Combo

June 11th: tinyurl.com/LSC24Champs14

June 25th Game Package: tinyurl.com/LSC24STARS

Wednesday

Senior Nights - Â½ Off Tickets for all Seniors (55 & Older)

Thursday

Student Nights - Â½ Off Tickets for all High School & College Students (With Valid School Id)

Friday

First Responders Friday - Â½ Off Tickets for all First Responders

Saturday

VIP Autographed Saturdays presented by Visual Image Photography

First 150 Fans Receive 4 Pack of Chinooks Autographed Cards

Sunday

Sunday Family Funday & Pepsi 4 for $44 presented by Pepsi

Family Themed Promotions, Post-Game Base Run, Post-Game Autographs

Pepsi 4 for $44: (4) Reserved Grandstand Tickets, (4) Hot Dogs, Chips, Sodas

(Tickets can be purchased at our office in Menomonee Falls or Stadium Box Office on Game Days at the time gates open)

Ticket memberships, mini-game packages, group tickets, and single-game tickets are all currently available for purchase. You can find our full promotional schedule on our website.

