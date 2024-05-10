Chinooks Announce 2024 Weekly Promotions
May 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - The Chinooks have announced the 2024 weekly promotions for the upcoming season. Season 12 is presented by Kohler Credit Union. Lakeshore returns to action for the 2024 season on Friday, May 31st and we have special offers and events every day of the week. Check out the full weekly promotions schedule below:
Monday
Military Mondays - Â½ Off Tickets for all Military & Veteran's
Tuesday
T-Shirt Tuesdays - Special T-Shirt & Ticket Package Combo
June 11th: tinyurl.com/LSC24Champs14
June 25th Game Package: tinyurl.com/LSC24STARS
Wednesday
Senior Nights - Â½ Off Tickets for all Seniors (55 & Older)
Thursday
Student Nights - Â½ Off Tickets for all High School & College Students (With Valid School Id)
Friday
First Responders Friday - Â½ Off Tickets for all First Responders
Saturday
VIP Autographed Saturdays presented by Visual Image Photography
First 150 Fans Receive 4 Pack of Chinooks Autographed Cards
Sunday
Sunday Family Funday & Pepsi 4 for $44 presented by Pepsi
Family Themed Promotions, Post-Game Base Run, Post-Game Autographs
Pepsi 4 for $44: (4) Reserved Grandstand Tickets, (4) Hot Dogs, Chips, Sodas
(Tickets can be purchased at our office in Menomonee Falls or Stadium Box Office on Game Days at the time gates open)
Ticket memberships, mini-game packages, group tickets, and single-game tickets are all currently available for purchase. You can find our full promotional schedule on our website.
