6th Year MoonDog Front Office Exec Takes the Reigns

Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs organization proudly announced today that long-time front office executive Walker Regier has been promoted to the General Manager position effective immediately.

Regier, who's currently in his sixth season in the Northwoods League and fifth with the MoonDogs organization, had been previously serving as the assistant general manager for the past two seasons prior to his new appointment and has been a driver in the MoonDogs growth. With Regier leading the way for the Diamond Dreams, LLC ownership group that took over operations of the MoonDogs in 2018, the Mankato franchise has seen yearly attendance rise from 1,096 fans/game (2017) to a record 1,628 fans/game in 2023. A Minnesota State University Mankato graduate, Regier also earned his master's degree in Sports Management from MNSU. Regier got his start in the Northwoods League in 2019 when he served as an operations intern for the Willmar Stingers.

MoonDogs co-owner Chris Goodell lauded Regier's past efforts and foresees continued growth under his leadership. "Walker has been a driving force in leading our organization in many facets for several years now, a true Northwoods League executive at his core." Goodell continued, "We're thrilled to elevate him to our General Manager position and look forward to his continued leadership taking our MoonDogs brand to new heights."

Regier shared his excitement in taking on his new role, "I am excited for the opportunity to take over as the General Manager of the Mankato MoonDogs. Over the past 25 years the MoonDogs have become a staple of the Mankato community and I look forward to working with all of our partners during the 2024 Season and beyond to continue this great summer tradition." Regier continued, "Also, with the 2024 Northwoods League All Star game coming to town it is another exciting thing for all of us to look forward to. I hope to see everyone out at the ballpark this summer for an awesome season and thank you for your continued support of the Mankato MoonDogs!"

The MoonDogs will open their 2024 campaign on Monday, May 27 when they play host to the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field. Single game tickets are on sale now at www.mankatomoondogs.com or by calling 507-625-7047 or by visiting the MoonDogs ticket office anytime Monday through Friday between 9:00 am - 5:00 p.m.

