Tigers Taxi Squad Set

The Detroit Tigers announced that the team's alternate training location for the upcoming season will be in Toledo. The pool of players will participate in daily workouts and scrimmages at Fifth Third Field.

Joe Napoli, Mud Hens President & CEO:

"We've had a longstanding relationship with the Tigers and their leadership team, and have been discussing this arrangement for several weeks. Toledo is very excited to assist the Tigers and host team personnel as Major League Baseball (MLB) returns to play."

Al Avila, Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager:

"Toledo's proximity to Detroit and our 30-plus year affiliation made it a natural choice to serve as our alternate training location, and we're glad it came together. We appreciate the Mud Hens' organization for their partnership during this unique 2020 season."

Erik Ibsen, Mud Hens General Manager:

"As plans become finalized and the players arrive in Toledo, we hope fans will be able to watch the workouts and intrasquad scrimmages. We will share those plans as soon as they become finalized. We are working with ProMedica, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the State of Ohio to implement the necessary safety protocols set forth by the Governor's office."

Taxi Squad Roster

Pitchers

Tim Adleman

Nolan Blackwood

Anthony Castro

Shao-Ching Chiang

Alex Faedo

Alex Lange

Matt Manning

Casey Mize

Daniel Norris

Franklin Pérez

Tarik Skubal

Jordan Zimmermann

Catchers

Dillon Dingler

Eric Haase

Brady Policelli

Jake Rogers

Infielders

Sergio AlcÃ¡ntara

Willi Castro

Brandon Dixon

Isaac Paredes

Frank Schwindel

Spencer Torkelson

Outfielders

Jorge Bonifacio

Daz Cameron

Travis Demeritte

Riley Greene

Coaches, trainers and support staff from Detroit's player development system will oversee the workouts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I come watch the Tigers' workouts and scrimmages?

A: Daily on-field practices are underway. Fans are not currently allowed inside the stadium to watch the Tigers Taxi Squad. Planning is underway to reopen both Fleetwood's and Holy Toledo Tavern! Rooftop. Details are coming soon. Indoor dining at Fleetwood's Tap Room and access to the Rooftop remains closed at this time.

