Service Electric Network to Televise Phillies Taxi Squad Games

July 23, 2020





Allentown, Pennsylvania - The gates of Coca-Cola Park will be opening to the Philadelphia Phillies Taxi Squad and IronPigs fans will have the opportunity to watch the intra-squad games on Service Electric Network. The first intra-squad game will be on Saturday, July 25 at 4:30 p.m. The second intra-squad game on Sunday will be set for 1 p.m. For the week of July 27, games will be at 4:30 p.m. Additional scrimmage times will be announced soon.

"We could not be more excited to host the Phillies Taxi Squad and partner with Service Electric to televise the intra-squad games live," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "Our fans will now have the opportunity to still watch professional baseball at Coca-Cola Park this summer."

"When the IronPigs came to town, it was the vision of my father, John Walson Jr., to broadcast professional baseball in the Lehigh Valley, and we're excited to continue to do so on the Service Electric Network", said Service Electric President John M. Walson. "Our summer hasn't been the same without IronPigs baseball so we're anxious to get back to the ballpark and provide an exclusive look inside, featuring many of the organization's top prospects."

The Taxi Squad scrimmages will most likely be on dates matching the Phillies MLB game schedule and occur nearly daily. Service Electric Network will be on-hand to capture all the action and give fans a close-up view as players stay prepared in hopes of getting called up to Philadelphia. The Taxi Squad roster will consist of up to 30 Phillies players who will be on stand-by for the Phillies active roster.

In support of the Philadelphia Phillies Taxi Squad coming to Coca-Cola Park, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have an official Taxi Squad t-shirt available for purchase at $25 on www.shopironpigs.com.

