Bats to Host Dinner at the Diamond

LOUISVILLE, KY- The Louisville Bats are offering fans an outdoor dining experience like never before as part of the first-ever "Dinner at the Diamond" at Louisville Slugger Field! Reservations are now being accepted for the one-of-a-kind event set to take place on Tuesday, August 4 beginning at 6:30 PM. The exclusive event provides fans and families an opportunity to return to Louisville Slugger Field to enjoy ballpark fare at pre-reserved tables located within the infield of the iconic baseball diamond.

For Dinner at the Diamond, 33 tables will be aligned along the infield dirt, with at least 14 feet of socially distanced space between them. Ballpark music will be heard throughout the event along with special video highlights from past games being played on the video boards.

Pricing is $40 per person. Two seating options will be available for fans to choose from: Table for 4 ($160) or Table for 8 ($240).

The full menu includes this "All-Star Starting Lineup" of items:

Gourmet Ballpark Burgers

Grilled Chicken Breast

All Natural Chicken Tenders

Classic Ballpark Hot Dogs

Southern Style Green Beans

Baked Potato Salad

Freshly Popped Kentucky Proud Popcorn

Gourmet Cookies

Pink Lemonade

Ice Water

Beverages such as beer, wine, water and soft drinks will also be available for purchase.

Fans attending "Dining on the Diamond" can park free in Louisville Slugger Field's main parking lot located on the east side of the stadium.

All reservations must be made and paid for in advance.

