Tiger-Cats Mourn Loss of Former Player and General Manager Joe Zuger

November 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player and general manager, Joe Zuger. He was 84.

"Joe was a hero to so many of us growing up in Hamilton. He was one of the most celebrated players in franchise history and an integral part of four Grey Cup championships," said Caretaker Bob Young. "Ralph Sazio, Joe's coach, once told me that Joe's artistic and creative approach was the source of his remarkable success. I, the Tiger-Cats organization and Ticats fans everywhere mourn Joe's passing and we offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends for their loss."

Zuger played 10 seasons (1962-71) in Hamilton as a quarterback, defensive back and punter. The Homestead, Pennsylvania native helped the Ticats capture three Grey Cup championships (1963, 1964 and 1967) while earning Grey Cup Most Valuable Player honours in 1967.

Following his retirement as a player, Zuger joined the team's front office and was named general manager in 1981. He remained in that role for over a decade, and oversaw the club's 1986 Grey Cup championship team.

Zuger was inducted into the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour in 2007.

