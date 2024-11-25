Elks Add Jim Skitsko as Ambassador of Amateur Football

November 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added former Sherwood Park Rams Head Coach Jim Skitsko as their new Ambassador to Amateur Football, the club announced Monday.

"I can think of no better or more qualified individual to serve as the Edmonton Elks Ambassador to Amateur Football," President and CEO Chris Morris said. "Jim has been a builder of both community and the great sport of football for decades and I am ecstatic that he has made the decision to join the Edmonton Elks family."

Skitsko has spent well over two decades cultivating amateur football in the Edmonton area, developing the the Sherwood Park Rams football program as one of the top programs in the nation, and introducing thousands to amateur football over his 24 years as a coach - including NFL running back Chuba Hubbard. During his tenure, Skitsko was involved in the club's extensive fundraising initiatives and helped create an annual bursary which has been awarded to more than 200 former alumni pursuing post-secondary education.

As the Double E's Ambassador, Skitsko will be tasked with building connections between the club and all levels of amateur football. He will facilitate the promotion of the Edmonton Elks Football Club through a model of community service, connect with stake holders and partners like Football Alberta, and develop a strategy to best allocate 50-50 proceeds to support amateur football programs.

"I have been a fan of our football team since I was a kid," Skitsko said. "I am happy and proud to volunteer my time to help Mr. Thompson and Mr. Morris implement their plan to make us the best football team in the CFL."

In addition to his time leading the Rams football program, Skitsko served as a Judge in the Provincial Court and was named to the Football Alberta Hall of Fame in 2020.

