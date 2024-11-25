Stampeders Holding Annual Locker-Room Sale

November 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders are hosting their annual Locker-Room Sale at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stamps fans have the opportunity to access the Stampeders locker room and purchase authentic helmets - including, for the first time, a Riddell Axiom model helmet - as well as game-worn jerseys and equipment.

Also available are:

Practice jerseys Road equipment trunks Equipment bags Coaches' short-sleeve sweat jackets Chrome horse helmet decals (in pairs) Practice footballs

In conjunction with the Locker-Room Sale, the Stamps Store will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a 35-per cent discount on all regularly priced merchandise including jerseys. The Stamps Store is located near the southeast corner of the stadium adjacent to the Ticket Office.

In addition, non-perishable food items will be collected at the door for the Airdrie Food Bank.

The sale starts at 9 a.m. for Season Ticket Members and will be open to the general public at 10 a.m.

Player autographs

Stampeders receiver Marken Michel will be signing autographs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Linebacker Micah Teitz will be signing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Offensive lineman Sean McEwen will be signing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Members of the Stampeders alumni will also be in attendance

QR Calgary - the official radio home of the Stampeders - will be broadcasting live on location.

Access to the locker room is through the clubhouse entrance off the south parking lot at McMahon Stadium. Free parking will be available.

Calgary Stampeders Locker-Room Sale

Saturday, Nov. 30

9 to 10 a.m. - Exclusive access to Season Ticket Members

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Public sale, everyone welcome

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.