Tiffany Hayes, Azerbaijan Fall to 1-3 in 3×3 Olympic Play

August 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







PARIS - After securing a win last night against defending 3×3 Olympic champion USA, Azerbaijan (1-3) and Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes fell to France (1-2) and Germany (3-1) Thursday evening. Struggling on the offensive end, Azerbaijan lost to France 15-10 in their first game of the day and Germany 12-8 in Game 2.

Final Book vs FRA & GER | Cume Stats | Game Replay vs FRA & GER (to come) | Gallery | Aces Olympic Hub

Entering the day's contests, Hayes was leading the field in scoring (10.5 ppg) and rebounding (7.0 rpg). However, she was shut down Thursday, and averaged just 3.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in the two losses.

Trailing 4-3 at 6:06, Germany went on a 7-1 run to go up 10-5 with 3:28 remaining. Hayes contributed 2 points and 6 rebounds.

In Azerbaijan's opening game of the day, France (1-2) never trailed. After finding itself down 9-3 at 7:45, Azerbaijan cut the gap to 10-7 behind 3 points from Hayes, however, France outscored Azerbaijan 5-3 for the 15-10 final. Hayes led her team in points (5) and rebounds (6).

Azerbaijan continues preliminary play on Aug. 2 against Australia (3-1) at 3:30 am PT, followed by China (2-2) at 8:30 am PT. Its final 3×3 Olympic preliminary round game is on Aug. 3 against Canada (2-1) at 8:30 am PT. All games are being streamed live on Peacock.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.