A'ja Wilson Helps USA Clinch Quarterfinal Berth with 87-74 Defeat of Belgium

August 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LILLE, France - Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson contributed 23 points and a game-high 13 rebounds as the U.S. Olympic Team (2-0) captured an 87-74 victory over Belgium (0-2) Thursday night in Lille, France. The win guaranteed the U.S. a slot in the medal quarterfinals, which will be played August 7 in Paris (time and opponent TBD).

Chelsea Gray started and dished out 3 assists with 1 steal; Kelsey Plum chipped in 2 points and 2 assists and Jackie Young recorded 1 assist. Wilson also contributed 2 assists and 3 steals.

Belgium went toe-to-toe with the U.S. in the first quarter, which ended tied at 23-23. The USA took its first double-digit lead midway through the second quarter, 40-29, and headed into halftime with a 46-38 advantage. Belgium closed to 7, 60-53, at the end of the third, but the USA outscored the European squad 27-21 in the final frame for the 13-point win.

The USA's final preliminary round contest is against Germany (2-0), which also clinched a spot in the medal round. The winner of the game, slated for August 4 (8:15 am PT on USA and Telemundo), will advance as the top seed out of Group C.

