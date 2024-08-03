Tiffany Hayes, Azerbaijan 3×3 Olympic Team Lose to Canada 21-19

August 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PARIS - Tiffany Hayes scored a game-high 9 points, but it was not enough as the Azerbaijan 3×3 Olympic Team (2-5) fell to Canada (4-3) 21-19 on Saturday afternoon. Hayes also grabbed a team-high 8 rebounds and was credited with 2 of her team's 3 key assists and 1 blocked shot.

In need of a win to secure its spot in the play-in quarterfinals, Azerbaijan now must wait on the outcome of today's China (2-4) versus USA (3-3) game before finding out if it will continue its Olympic journey. If the USA is victorious, Azerbaijan will advance to compete in one of this afternoon's play-in games (12:30 pm or 1:05 pm PT).

Hayes netted 6 of her team's first 7 points in helping lead the European team to an early 9-7 lead. The game remained close and a shot by Hayes knotted the game at 19-all with 46 seconds on the clock. Canada made it 20-19 at the 15-second mark. A potential game-winning 2-pointer from Hayes with 9 seconds remaining was off the mark, Canada secured the rebound and scored just ahead of the buzzer for the win.

