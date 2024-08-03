Gustafson, Spain Remain Unbeaten with 70-62 Win over Serbia

August 3, 2024

LILLE, France - Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson aided the Spain Olympic Team (3-0) to the top spot out of Group A with a 70-62 victory over previously unbeaten Serbia (2-1) on Saturday afternoon. Spain will move to Paris for the August 7 quarterfinals, and its opponent and tip-off time will be determined following the conclusion of Sunday's Groups B and C preliminary games.

Playing just 17 minutes due to early foul trouble, Gustafson contributed 4 points, 9 rebounds and 1 steal.

Spain led 16-13 after the first quarter and widened the gap in the second for a 37-28 halftime lead. Spain came out of the locker room and went on a 12-0 run for a 49-28 lead. At the end of the quarter Spain's advantage was 55-38. With Spain resting starters in the final frame, Serbia began a comeback run and cut it to 11 points with 2:40 to play. Spain's starters returned to the court and held off Serbia for the 8-point win.

