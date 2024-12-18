Tie the Knot at the Ballpark

December 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs are pleased to announce our "Weddings at Delta Dental Park" package. The package allows couples who want a great venue to host their special day with a turnkey option that includes Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field as your venue.

"We've been honored to host several weddings throughout our history," Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa said. "Seeing the excitement couples have had hosting their weddings with us is a great joy for us."

The lucky couples will tie the knot at home plate and then have access to our picnic area for a ballpark-style reception for up to 100 guests. Additional guests can be accommodated at extra cost.

The ballpark-style picnic reception includes Hot Dogs. Gluten-Free Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Veggie Burgers (Vegan), Pulled Chicken (Gluten-Free), Macaroni & Cheese, Assorted Chips (Gluten-Free Option Available), Sea Dog Biscuits, Brownies, Frozen Lemonade Tube (Gluten-Free), and Assorted Coca-Cola Products. A cash bar is also available.

The wedding couple will also receive customized Sea Dogs jerseys and a photo with Mascot Hall of Famer Slugger the Sea Dog. A "Day of Coordinator" will also be assigned to ensure a smooth experience for the couple and their guests.

As part of the budget-friendly budget, everyone attending will receive a reserved seat ticket for the game that evening. If you schedule your event for a non-game day, guests will receive a voucher to attend a future Sea Dogs game of their choice.

For more details visit seadogs.com or contact Madison Spencer at the Sea Dogs office at 207-274-5344 or madison@seadogs.com. Bookings are now available for the 2025 season.

The Sea Dogs will open the 2025 season on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 4th. The home opener at Delta Dental Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th. Tickets for all games are now on sale and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

