Somerset Patriots Named Baseball America's 2024 Double-A Organization of the Year

December 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots celebration

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots celebration(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Baseball America has named the Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, winners of its 2024 Freitas Award for Double-A Organization of the Year.

"On behalf of the New York Yankees, I'd like to congratulate our Somerset Patriots on being named the winner of the Freitas Award as Baseball America's top Double-A organization of 2024," said Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman. "The Kalafer family and the Patriots staff have shown an unbelievable commitment to the development of our players and have been incredible partners in investing in our future. This is not only demonstrated by the premier facilities in Somerset, but also in the results with over 43 former Patriots going on to become Major Leaguers since our affiliation began in 2021. We couldn't be prouder of this well-deserved recognition, and we are excited to continue to grow our partnership with the Patriots."

Founded in 1981, Baseball America is recognized as the premier publication covering baseball at every level, particularly a focus on up-and-coming minor league players. Their Freitas Award is named in honor of longtime Minor League Baseball ambassador Bob Freitas and given to one Triple-A, Double-A and Single-A team each season that demonstrates long-term success and sustained excellence in the business of Minor League Baseball.

"We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive Baseball America's Freitas Award," said Patriots Co-Chairman Jonathan Kalafer. "Minor League Baseball is comprised of some of the most creative and innovative people in any field. Being fortunate enough to be a part of the MiLB community puts a smile on our faces every day and to be recognized as the best this year is the icing on the cake. We are unbelievably proud of this accomplishment and will always continue to hold our team to the highest of standards as we look ahead to 2025 and beyond."

The Patriots had a season to remember with unprecedented exposure for unique promotions, high-profile rehabs, a record number of MLB call-ups and a winning team on the field.

The launch of the Jersey Diners took the nation by storm. The alternate identity created to honor New Jersey's rich history as the "Diner Capital of the World" garnered millions of impressions on social media and was featured on major media outlets such as NBC Channel 4 New York, ABC Channel 7 New York, YES Network, SNY, ESPN SportsCenter and MLB on FOX.

This excitement translated to the best retail year in the team's 25-year history. Additionally, Jersey Diners games saw a 42% increase in attendance compared to all other Patriots games during the season. New partnerships were born with the Diners brand identity as well, including with 14 local diners in the surrounding area and the Jersey Diners' title sponsor, Taylor Provisions Company (Taylor Pork Roll).

The Jersey Diners were voted by fans as the "Best Alternate Identity in Minor League Baseball" at the 2024 MiLB Awards Show and awarded MiLB's "Golden Bobblehead for Best New Merchandise Promotion or Retail Sales Strategy."

The team hosted Sopranos Night featuring an appearance by Steve Schirripa, one of the stars of the iconic series, that led to 7,619 fans in attendance for the game. The game was the largest attended non-fireworks Saturday night in franchise history.

As part of MiLB's "The Nine" initiative, the Patriots rebranded as the New York Black Yankees to pay homage to the historic Negro Leagues team that played at Hinchliffe Stadium and Yankee Stadium in the 1930s and 1940s.

"Our Freitas Award is one that honors excellence in the entirety of a minor league baseball team's operation," said Baseball America's Executive Editor J.J. Cooper. "From the ticket takers to the general manager, it's an honor we bestow on clubs that have a reputation for going above-and-beyond the expected. Somerset's operation has been a standout for years, both when they were in the Atlantic League and when the Yankees' expressed their desire to make Somerset their Double-A affiliate."

Yankees No. 2 prospect OF Spencer Jones starred for the Patriots throughout the season and ranked among the Eastern League leaders in an All-Star season with 53 XBH (T-1st), 30 2B (T-1st), 78 RBI (2nd), 218 TB (2nd), 125 H (3rd), 73 R (3rd) and 17 HR (7th). He led all Yankees' minor league leaders in RBI (1st), XBH (1st) and TB (1st).

Jones helped lead Somerset to a Northeast Division Championship campaign, where the team finished with a 75-62 overall record and a Second Half Championship-clinching 43-25 mark.

The Patriots hosted 14 players on MLB rehab assignments including 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole. In his first appearance of the 2024 season, fans flocked to Somerset to see the Yankees ace before a team Double-A record 8,260 at TD Bank Ballpark.

A record 17 former Patriots made their MLB debuts in 2024, most notably 1B/C Ben Rice. Rice started the season in Somerset and later became the first Yankee in franchise history to homer three times in a game as a rookie on July 6 at Yankee Stadium.

Four Patriots were on the Yankees' World Series roster, highlighted by SS Anthony Volpe and his Game 4 grand slam that led to an 11-4 victory for the Bronx Bombers.

Following the season, Yankees RHP Luis Gil, the first player assigned to Somerset in the affiliation in 2021, was named the AL Rookie of the Year. Gil led all rookies with 15 wins, while his 171 strikeouts were tied for the most of any rookie. Gil threw the first pitch and recorded the first strikeout of the Patriots Double-A era on May 4, 2021.

"This award is a testament to the hard work of our front office, coaches, players and every member of our organization who had a hand in shaping such a special season," said Patriots Co-Chairman Josh Kalafer. "We will never take for granted our extraordinary partnership with the Yankees. It is the privilege of a lifetime to be a part of the journey of the future stars of the most recognizable brand in sports and to be able to share it with the best fans in the game."

The Patriots received significant media exposure with their social media accounts and game broadcasts. Somerset ranked among the top social media performers, finishing fourth among 120 MiLB organizations with over 49 million impressions. The team's game broadcasts topped all of Double-A baseball with over 1.6 million minutes streamed. The broadcast success led to eight games being televised on the YES Network, with additional player features airing on the Yankees Batting Practice Show throughout the season.

Images from this story

