Cade Smith to Headline January 24 Hot Stove Banquet Benefiting West Akron Baseball League

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce Cade Smith will headline the 2025 RubberDucks Hot Stove Banquet on Friday, January 24, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Akron. This event will benefit the West Akron Baseball League.

Cade Smith made his MLB debut for the Cleveland Guardians in 2024 going 6-1 with a 1.91 ERA and 103 strikeouts over 75.1 innings pitched for the American League Central Division champions. The right-hander pitched in nine of the Guardians 10 postseason games striking out 16 batters in 10 innings pitched. Smith finished fifth in the AL Rookie of the Year voting and ninth in the AL Cy Young voting in 2024.

"We are excited to have Cade Smith headline this year's Hot Stove Banquet." RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "After the magical Guardians season and postseason run, it will be great to hear from a current member of the team. Cade had an outstanding rookie season, and I know fans will be excited to hear his story of making it to Cleveland."

Smith was a member of the Akron RubberDucks in 2022 and 2023. He pitched in 41 games between those two seasons in Akron going 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA, 21 saves and 84 strikeouts over 59.1 innings pitched.

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. for cocktails and the silent auction featuring autographed items from members of the 2024 RubberDucks and prizes from the local community.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., a full-plated meal and dessert will be served (vegetarian option available), followed by the program emceed by Ray Horner, host of the Ray Horner Morning Show on Akron's own 1590/93.5 WAKR.

Everyone in attendance will receive a pre-autographed baseball from Smith. There will be an opportunity to meet Smith and take a photo with him after the conclusion of the program.

The RubberDucks Hot Stove Banquet is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased for $150 per person or $1000 for a table (eight people). Fans can purchase their tickets now by calling 330-253-5151 or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

2025 RubberDucks Hot Stove Banquet Details

When: Friday, January 24 at 4:30 p.m. (Doors) and 6:30 p.m. (Dinner), with program Q&A to follow

Where: Hilton Garden Inn - Akron (1307 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44305)

Who : Cade Smith

Tickets : $150 per person; $1000 per table of eight

To Purchase : Call 330-253-5151 or Visit here

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

