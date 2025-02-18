Tides Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

February 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced the 2025 promotional schedule. Individual game tickets are currently on sale online at NorfolkTides.com or TicketMaster.com. On Monday, March 3 at 10 am, fans will be able to purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park Box Office.

The 2025 promotional schedule features fourteen postgame fireworks shows and eleven 12:05 Diamond Day Game specials for every Thursday home game, excluding July 3. Traditional favorites include Bark in the Park (April 13, May 14, June 10, July 1, August 24, September 21), Turn-Back-The-Clock Night (July 29, August 19), Copa de la Diversión nights (June 27, July 18, September 6), Star Wars Night (April 26), Armed Forces Night (May 17), Marine Corps Night (July 19), Coast Guard Night (August 1), Navy Night (August 9), Air Force Night (August 22), and Tribute to Special Warfare Night (June 28). Also returning to the promotional schedule are Pride Night (June 11), Negro League Tribute Night (April 11), Princess Night (July 20), Tribute to Norfolk Night (June 13), Filipino American Heritage Night (June 14, August 8), and Fan Appreciation Night (September 20).

New to the promotional schedule this season is Jewish American Heritage Night (May 28). Fans can take home giveaways like a Colton "Air" Cowser Bobblehead (August 22), Buck Britton Snow Globe (August 1), Tidewater Tides Baseball Cap (July 18), Tides Golf Cap Giveaway (September 20), Copa Youth Jersey (June 27), and three packs of baseball cards (August 5, August 20, September 3). Visitors coming to Harbor Park include Bluey (August 3) and the Oriole Bird (April 27).

Also returning to the promotional schedule in 2025 are Wine Down Wednesdays presented by Cupcake Vineyards, and the Pregame Party on Fridays and Saturdays. In April, May and September, each Tuesday will be Triple Play Tuesday, featuring $2 Beer, Soda, and Popcorn. Kids can also run the bases at Harbor Park after every game, weather permitting. Additional promotions will be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Single game tickets start as low as $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

Norfolk opens the 2025 regular season at home on Friday, March 28 with a 6:35 game vs. Durham; kicking off a 150-game season. Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2025 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 18, 2025

Tides Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule - Norfolk Tides

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.