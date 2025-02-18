Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2025 Promotions Schedule

February 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers announced today their Promotions Schedule for 2025, the team's 16th season at Coolray Field. The full calendar of giveaways, fire works shows, theme nights, special appearances, and weekly promotions awaiting fans can be viewed now at GoStripers.com/promotions.

This year's slate of giveaways is highlighted by three collectible bobbleheads. In partnership with The Carter Center, the Stripers will celebrate the life and legacy of the 39th President of the United States, Georgia's own Jimmy Carter, with a bobblehead in his likeness on Saturday, July 5.

Two additional bobbleheads include Stripers' mascot Chopper the Groundhog, presented by Coca-Cola® (Saturday, April 19) and Atlanta Braves' legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones in his 2000 All-Star Game jersey, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (Saturday, September 6).

Other prominent giveaways include a Homestand Tour T-Shirt, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (Saturday, April 5), Stripers Replica Jersey (Saturday, May 31), Gwinnett Peaches Rope Hat (Saturday, August 30), and Stripers Short Sleeve Hoodie (Saturday, September 20).

The Stripers will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Atlanta Braves' 1995 World Series championship on Saturday, May 17 with an appearance by the man who caught the final out - centerfielder Marquis Grissom. The two-time All-Star and four-time Rawlings Gold Glove winner will meet fans and pose for pictures before the game.

Fireworks return to light up the night sky for all 13 Friday home games, headlined by a Red, White, & BOOM Independence Day Extravaganza on July 4.

The Stripers will suit up in three different alternate identities in 2025, including the Atlanta Black Crackers (Negro League tribute), Georgia Peaches (honoring Georgia's nickname as "The Peach State"), and Xolos de Gwinnett (for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión).

Notable theme nights include 404 Night (Friday, April 4), "Stripers Open" Golf Night (Friday, April 18), Star Wars Night (Saturday, May 3), Marvel Super Hero™ Night (Friday, June 13), Wrestling Night (Saturday, July 19), Dinosaur Night (Saturday, August 2), Wizards & Wands Night (Thursday, August 28), Outdoors Night (Friday, September 5), Hometown Heroes Night (Saturday, September 6), and more.

Headlined by the all-new Soundcheck Saturday, the Stripers' Weekly Promotions ensure that there's always something exciting happening at Coolray Field.

T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans will collect a series of unique, limited-edition Stripers t-shirts on select Tuesdays.

Wet Nose Wednesday: For our four-legged fans, it's free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank.

Throwback Thursday: We're throwing back the prices and the themes! Enjoy $2 food and drink specials on Thursday nights all season long.

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky after each Friday game (weather permitting).

Soundcheck Saturday: Enjoy live performances from local bands and rising artists prior to select Saturday games.

Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): Bring the whole family for a matinee game and enjoy Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

More promotions may be added to the calendar in advance of the season. All promotions, dates, and times are subject to change.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the Stripers' 2025 home schedule (April 1-June 15) are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. Single-game tickets for the second half (July 1-September 21) will go on sale on Friday, May 23, though those games may be purchased now via Memberships, Group Outings, and as part of Mini-Plans.

Hook, 9, & Sinker Plans: Fans can secure their seats for nine of the most popular Stripers games of the season - including five second-half games not yet for single-game sale - by purchasing a Hook, 9, & Sinker Plan. Starting at just $16 per game, each plan includes nine Stripers games (Opening Day, three Premium Giveaways, three Fireworks Fridays, and more) and one Atlanta Braves game at Truist Park (June 29 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies). For more information, visit GoStripers.com/hook9sinker.

