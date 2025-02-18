Iowa Cubs Announce 2025 Field Staff

February 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, announced their field staff for the 2025 season. Marty Pevey returns as manager for the I-Cubs for the 13th-consecutive season, extending his franchise-record tenure. Pevey's 748 wins are a franchise record and his 1,392 victories are sixth-most among active minor league managers.

Pevey began his coaching career in the Blue Jays organization (1996-2008) and was Toronto's bullpen coach in 1999, the team's first base coach from 2006-07, and the club's third base coach in 2008. His Cubs career began in 2009 as the manager of Single-A Peoria. Pevey's career accolades include 1998 Atlantic League Manager of the Year honors and 2009 Midwest League Co-Manager of the Year respects.

Joining Pevey's staff for 2024 will be pitching coach Tony Cougoule, hitting coaches Rick Strickland and Rachel Folden, bench coach Kyle Moore, assistant pitching coach Andrew Betcher, athletic trainers Ed Halbur and Logan Severson and strength and conditioning coach Connor Rooney.

Cougoule enters his second year as Iowa's pitching coach and his sixth season with the Cubs' organization. He began his time with the Cubs as the pitching coach for Arizona Rookie League Mesa in 2020 before two seasons as South Bend's pitching coach. Cougoule was the pitching coach at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, CA, from 2010-2019, a coach at Southeastern Community College from 2008-09 and Azusa Pacific University from 2006-07. He played collegiate baseball at Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, earning team MVP and all-conference honors in 2003.

Strickland returns for his second season as hitting coach and his fourth year in the Cubs' organization. Prior to joining the Cubs in 2022, the Chicago, IL, native was a Hitting Consultant for TrainRight Academy for 18 years. He was also a part-time scout for the New York Mets, an Associate Scout for the Tampa Bay Rays (2007-12), and a Hitting Consultant for the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-18) and Texas Rangers (2019). Strickland was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 34th round of the 1989 draft and played four minor league seasons, reaching as high as the Double-A level.

Folden is in her sixth year with the Cubs and her first as Iowa's hitting coach. She spent the 2024 season as a minor league hitting coordinator/hitting coach with Double-A Knoxville and was previously a hitting coach with the ACL Cubs. Folden played five seasons in the National Pro Fastpitch league, including time with the Chicago Bandits.

Moore enters his second year in the Cubs' organization and first with Iowa. He spent nine years coaching in Baltimore's organization, including managing Short-A Aberdeen in 2018, Low-A Delmarva in 2019, High-A Aberdeen in 2021 and Double-A Bowie in 2022-23. Moore served as the bench coach for High-A South Bend in 2024. He played two minor league seasons with Baltimore in 2010-11.

Halbur enters his 23rd season with the Cubs' organization and eighth with Iowa. The Iowa resident was with Iowa from 2003-04 and began his second stint with the club in 2018. Halbur acted as an assistant athletic trainer for Chicago from 2005-17. In 2008, Halbur and the Cubs' Director of Athletic Training Mark O'Neal were awarded the Major League Athletic Training Staff of the Year at the annual Winter Meetings. Prior to joining the Cubs, Halbur worked in the Tigers' organization from 1999-2002.

Severson returns to Iowa's staff for the fourth consecutive season and his 10th season as a trainer in the Cubs' organization. Severson began his professional career as an intern with Iowa in 2012 and was a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Western Illinois University from 2013-15. He spent 2016 with Single-A Eugene, 2017 with Single-A South Bend and his next three years with Myrtle Beach. In 2021, Severson was the athletic trainer for Double-A Knoxville. He earned his degree in athletic training from Illinois State University and his masters in Sports Management from Western Illinois University.

Rooney joins Iowa's staff after spending 2022 and 2024 as a rehab strength and conditioning staff for the Cubs in Arizona with a stint as a strength and conditioning coach with Double-A Knoxville in 2023.

Iowa opens up the 2025 campaign on Friday, March 28 with a three-game series vs. Omaha. Visit www.iowacubs.com or call 515-243-6111 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.