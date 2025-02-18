Follow March Madness and win with the RailRiders

February 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - College basketball's big dance is almost here and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are excited to announce the return of their March Mania ticket promotion built around tourney time. Each year, the RailRiders give fans the opportunity to pair ticket packages purchased with teams from the NCAA men's college tournament field for a chance to win great prizes and experiences.

Each new Full Season Ticket Membership purchased through March 19 will be paired with FOUR NCAA men's tournament participants. Each Half Season Ticket Membership purchased will be paired with three teams. A Partial Plan purchase will net two teams in the tournament and the Flex Plan will be assigned one corresponding team in the big dance. The team assignments will be done on Monday, March 17, after Selection Sunday via a random lottery pick system. Teams will be assigned on a per-seat basis rather than being limited to one per account.

If your assigned team advances, you will win the following prizes based on how far they get:

- Advance to the round of 32 and you'll receive an SWB scarf and an SWB cowboy hat

- Make it to the Sweet 16 and you'll get a Stanley Hudson RailRiders bobblehead, an SWB t-shirt and an Aaron Judge "62" poster

- Advance to the Elite 8 to receive four tickets to Yankee Stadium (two vouchers good for two tickets each), an SWB travel mug, an SWB military hat and four Standing Room Only tickets to the Geisinger Champions Club level for a RailRiders game of their choice this season

- Advance to the Final 4 and receive an autographed item, four tickets to Yankee Stadium (two vouchers), a $25 gift card to the SWB Team Store and a game-worn jersey

If your designated team cuts down the nets on April 7 and wins the title, so do you! The winner will take home one autographed item, one complimentary suite night at an April home game, a first pitch before a RailRiders game of your choosing, four tickets to a Yankees home game (two vouchers), a $100 gift card to the SWB Team Store, a game-worn jersey and a game-used bat.

The 2025 season opens on March 28 with a nine-game road trip to Lehigh Valley and Syracuse. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's home opener is tabbed for April 8 when Rochester comes to PNC Field. All Season Ticket Memberships and the Flex Plan are available now at www.swbrailriders.com or by calling (570) 969-BALL.

