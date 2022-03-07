Tides Announce 2022 Individual Game Ticket Sale

The Tides today announced their individual game tickets are on sale as of 10 am today. Fans can now purchase a ticket to any of the Tides' 75 home games, with Opening Day coming on Tuesday, April 5 vs. the Charlotte Knights.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets are on sale, with fans able to purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office, online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com. The Harbor Park box office is open as of 10 a.m. on March 7, and will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week.

Single-game tickets start at $14 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $15. The Tides also offer special discounts to children through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

2022 Promotional Schedule

The 2022 promotional schedule features twelve postgame fireworks shows and ten 12:05 Business Special matinees. Traditional favorites include Bark in the Park (April 24, May 25, August 31, September 18), Turn-Back-The-Clock Night (July 12, August 30), Copa de la Diversión nights (April 23, June 4, September 17), Star Wars Night (July 1), Armed Forces Night (May 14), Marine Corps Night (June 18), Coast Guard Night (August 5), Navy Night (August 20) and Air Force Night (September 16). Also returning to the promotional schedule are Pride Night (June 15), Margaritaville Night (July 2), Wands & Wizards Night (August 19), Princess Night (August 21) and Happy Hour $2 Beers (July 14 and August 4).

New to the promotional schedule this season is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Game (August 6), an appearance by actress Kate Flannery, Meredith from The Office (June 28), and a Celebration of International Bacon Day (September 3), which includes a hat giveaway. Fans can take home giveaways like a throwback Tidewater Tides baseball cap (September 16), beach towel (July 15), youth jersey (July 1), an Adley Rutschman bobblehead (June 3), and three packs of baseball cards (August 2, August 16, September 4).

Also returning to the promotional schedule in 2022 are Wine Down Wednesdays and Business Matinees on Thursdays (except July 14 and August 4). Kids can also run the bases at Harbor Park after every game, weather permitting. Additional promotions will be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Fans can purchase 2022 season tickets, including the 18-game plan, by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

