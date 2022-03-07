Bats to Celebrate Team's 40th Anniversary During 2022 Season

March 7, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced they are celebrating 40 years as a Louisville franchise throughout the upcoming 2022 baseball season. The season-long initiative will highlight key moments and figures throughout the team's history dating back to the inaugural season as the Louisville Redbirds in 1982.

The celebration kicks off with the first episode of the new podcast, "Louisville Bats: Franchise at 40." Current team broadcaster Nick Curran will host a sit-down with key figures from the team's 40-year history to discuss the franchise, all-time Louisville teams and the evolution of the game of baseball. Scheduled guests on the podcast include former team president Gary Ulmer, current team president Greg Galiette and former team broadcaster Matt Andrews. The Bats will release a new episode on the podcast each Monday throughout the season.

The team is also dedicating a weekend during the 2022 season to celebrate the 40th anniversary and its Redbird heritage. During Bats home games on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11, fans will receive a free replica model of the Redbirds' original home ballpark, old Cardinal Stadium. The Bats will also cap the weekend with postgame fireworks each night.

Louisville has also re-released the fan-favorite Louisville Redbirds fitted hats. The limited-edition caps will be available in the team store and online throughout the 2022 campaign.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the Louisville Bats' social media feeds and website throughout 2022 as the team unveils additional initiatives honoring 40 years of baseball history in Louisville.

Tickets for the Bats' 40th Anniversary weekend are available for purchase at batsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.