Opening Day Club Level Cookout Returns to First Horizon Park

March 7, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the 2022 Opening Day Club Level Cookout for Tuesday, April 5 when the Sounds host the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) at 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.

The all-you-can-eat-and-drink cookout can be purchased at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/cookout. The package starts at $75 per person and includes:

One (1) Club Level ticket.

Choice of a fully padded seat and seat back (sections 208-210) or padded seat (sections 201-207 and 211-216).

All-you-can-eat picnic including hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, chips, cookies, etc. on the Budweiser Deck.

Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer.

Soda, water and tea.

Exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge.

The all-you-can-eat food service begins when gates open at 5:30 p.m. and will last for two hours. The Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer will be available until last call.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.