Jumbo Shrimp Announce Field Staff for 2022 Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In conjunction with the Miami Marlins, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have announced their on-field staff for the 2022 season

behind manager Daren Brown. Jeremy Powell (pitching coach), Phil Plantier (hitting coach) and Jose Ceballos (defensive coach) all return to Jacksonville for the 2022 campaign. Eric Reigelsberger will serve as the club's athletic trainer, with Tim Rodmaker as the strength & conditioning coach and Tim Rosenbaum as the team's video manager.

Powell enters his 10th season in Miami's organization and his fourth as the club's Triple-A pitching coach, including his second year with the Jumbo Shrimp. In 2021, Powell guided the Jacksonville staff to top-five rankings in Triple-A East in both WHIP (4th, 1.27) and ERA (5th, 3.94). His tenure with the Marlins began with the GCL Marlins (2012-13) before rising to Low-A Greensboro (2014-15), High-A Jupiter (2016-17) and Triple-A New Orleans (2018-19). Powell's coaching career began in 2010 with the Diamondbacks as a pitching coach for the amateur development summer scout teams.

Originally drafted by the Montreal Expos in the fourth round of the 1994 draft out of Highlands High School (Calif.), Powell pitched for the Expos from 1998-2000. He also played in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball from 2001-08, compiling a 3.97 ERA and recording 10-plus wins in four campaigns. Powell's playing career concluded with Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates' farm system in 2009-10.

Plantier is set for his second season as Jacksonville's hitting coach. Prior to his time in the Marlins' organization, he spent the 2018-19 seasons in the Yankees' system as the hitting coach of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After being drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 11th round of the 1987 draft out of Poway High School (Calif.), Plantier launched 91 home runs over portions of eight seasons in the major leagues with Boston, San Diego, Houston, Oakland and St. Louis. Plantier's MLB tenure came to an end in 1997 and he retired as a player following the 1998 campaign with Triple-A Norfolk in the Mets' organization.

Plantier moved into coaching in 2007 and was named the manager of the Macon Music in the now-defunct South Coast League. He entered into the minor league ranks in 2008 as the hitting coach of Double-A West Tennessee (Seattle Mariners) in the Southern League before managing the Diamond Jaxx in 2009. Plantier was the Mariner's minor league hitting coordinator in 2010 before working as the hitting coach and manager of High-A Lake Elsinore (San Diego Padres) in 2011. He was promoted to become the Padres' hitting coach at the major league level, serving in that role from 2012-14. In August 2019, Plantier was a coach for the United States national baseball team at the 2019 WBSC Premier12 tournament.

The 2021 Marlins' Staff Member of the Year, Ceballos returns as Jacksonville's defensive coach for the fourth time in five seasons, with 2022 marking his 10th campaign in Miami's system. Last season while guiding Double-A Pensacola's defense, Ceballos helped the Blue Wahoos to a league-high 103 double plays. A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Ceballos played in the Marlins' organization from 2007-13, reaching as high Double-A Jacksonville for a one-game stint in 2012. He began coaching with the Marlins in 2014 with Greensboro. After two seasons with the Grasshoppers, Ceballos spent the 2016 campaign as a coach with Jupiter before joining the Jumbo Shrimp's staff from 2017-19.

The 2022 season will mark the eighth year for Reigelsberger in professional baseball. He spent the last two seasons as the Marlins' athletic training coordinator following campaigns with High-A Jupiter (2019), Low-A Greensboro (2018) and Short Season Class A Batavia (2015-17). Reigelsberger joined the Marlins' organization in 2015 after two years at Wichita State University, where he served as a graduate assistant athletic trainer. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Central Methodist University (Fayette, Mo.) and his Master of Education in Sport Management from Wichita State.

After 15 seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization as a strength & conditioning coach, Rodmaker joins Jacksonville for his first campaign in the Marlins' system. He most recently served in the same role with High-A Winston-Salem in 2021 (also 2013) and Double-A Birmingham from 2015-20. He also logged time with Low-A Kannapolis from 2007-09 and 2011-12 and Rookie-level Great Falls in both 2010 and 2014. An Indiana native, Rodmaker interned at DePaul University as its strength & conditioning room assistant before joining the White Sox.

A native of Goodyear, Ariz., Rosenbaum enters his first season in Miami's organization and his sixth year in professional baseball. Prior to joining the Jacksonville staff, he spent three seasons as a data collection specialist with the Cincinnati Reds in their Sports Science Department and two as a video trainee intern with the Kansas City Royals. Rosenbaum graduated with his Bachelor's degree in Sports Administration from Ball State University.

