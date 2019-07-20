Tide shifts in Norfolk's favor

(Norfolk, VA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (47-50) trailed the Norfolk Tides (38-61) 11-4 after the second inning. They managed to fight all the way back just to fall a run short, as they lost 12-11.

Andrew Romine hit a home run off David Hess in the top of the first inning to give the IronPigs a 1-0 lead. Jace Peterson hit an RBI double off Damon Jones (0-1) to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning. The Pigs tacked on three more runs off Hess in the top of the second inning as Malquin Canelo hit a three-run home run.

The Tides proceeded to scored ten runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an 11-4 lead. The ten runs would be the most runs the IronPigs ever gave up in an inning. Jones didn't record an out as he allowed seven runs in the inning. Kyle Dohy allowed three runs in the inning and allowed another run in the bottom of the fourth inning as Jack Reinheimer hit an RBI single to score Zach Vincej.

Lehigh Valley began their comeback in the top of the fifth inning as they scored two runs off Francisco Jimenez (1-0). Ali Castillo hit an RBI triple to score Phil Gosselin and Castillo then scored on an RBI groundout by Romine. Deivy Grullon homered off Jimenez in the top of the seventh inning to make the score 12-8.

The Pigs scored a run in the top of the eighth inning and two runs in the top of the ninth inning. Josh Lucas earned his first save of the season despite allowing both runs in the ninth inning.

Tyler Gilbert, Connor Brogdon and Yacksel Rios all pitched scoreless relief appearances for the IronPigs.

The IronPigs will try to avoid being swept on Sunday afternoon when they play the Tides at 4:05 p.m.

