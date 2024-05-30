Tidal Wave of Runs from Nuts Sinks Ports in 16-1 Loss

May 30, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - After the Ports kept the top offense in the California League in check on Monday, the Modesto Nuts broke out for 16 runs on Wednesday night in a 16-1 win over Stockton.

The Ports had avoided any bad, blowout losses since a 17-2 loss at Modesto on April 27, and this 15-run loss would also come from the defending champs, who currently have the best record in the league by 4.5 games.

A Luis Suisbel three-run homer (4) in the first would end up the difference in the game since the Ports got stuck on one run. Modesto would get two more runs in the second on a sac fly and a base hit, and another run in the third on another sac fly. Jackson Finley allowed a season-high four walks that got him trouble in this game, lasting just 2.1 innings and allowing six earned runs.

The Ports got their run in the third on an infield single from Darlyn Montero after a Nelson Beltran double who came to score to make it 6-1 at the time.

TJ Czyz finished out the third to get the final two outs, but created his own trouble by issuing three-straight free passes to start the fourth along with a wild pitch, as the Nuts scored four more runs in the fourth to go up 10-1.

Lazaro Montes hit a two-run homer (8) in a three-run fifth, and they'd tack on three more in the sixth cap the scoring for a 16-1 final.

UP NEXT:

Tyler Gough (3-2, 3.66) will take the ball for Modesto versus Tzu-Chen Sha (1-0, 4.45) for the Ports, who has allowed just two runs over his last two starts covering 10 innings.

It will be a Thirsty Thursday at Banner Island Ballpark, with $1 cans of Busch Light, and $2 popcorn, $3 hot dogs, and an $8 field box seats.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.