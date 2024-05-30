GJ Hill Goes Deep for 3rd Straight Game as Grizzlies Stumble 6-5 to Giants

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (27-19) stumbled to the San Jose Giants (27-19) 6-5 Wednesday night from Excite Ballpark. Fresno saw their four-game overall road winning streak and undefeated 2024 record at Excite Ballpark (4-1) conclude after blowing a three-run lead in the sixth. The Grizzlies dropped to 14-2 when scoring first on the road (21-5 overall), 14-3 on the road against the California League North Division and 13-4 when wearing their gray jerseys. Fresno fell to 3-6 on Wednesdays (1-4 away) and 6-6 in one-run affairs (1-4 on the road).

The Grizzlies roared ahead 2-0 in the top of the first from a Braylen Wimmer infield single and an Andy Perez sacrifice fly. Caleb Hobson and GJ Hill were the recipients of the runs. Over four contests, Hobson is now 3-for-3 (two bunt singles) with a walk to start the game since earning the leadoff role for Fresno. In the bottom of the first, the Giants knotted the game up at two. Charlie Szykowny laced a double to right, adding Jonah Cox and Bryce Eldridge scored on a Scott Bandura groundout to first.

The Grizzlies clawed back in front 3-2 in the top of the fourth from a Felix Tena two-out RBI single to right. Tena extended his hit streak to seven games, giving him six RBI in that span. Fresno lengthened their advantage to 5-2 in the top of the fifth when Hill powered a two-run shot to right field. It was Hill's third straight game going deep (most games with a longball in a row in 2024) and fourth homer since joining the Grizzlies (tied for the team-lead).

In the bottom of the sixth, the Giants once again evened the game up with a three-run frame. A pair of force outs and a fielder's choice with an error permitted the three runs to score. An inning later, San Jose took a 6-5 lead after Tena could not come up with a spectacular catch off a Luke Shliger single. The one-run lead was enough for the Giants to hold off the Grizzlies and tie the series up at one game apiece.

Both starters in Bryan Perez (Fresno) and Josh Bostick (San Jose) picked up no-decisions after allowing five runs each. Perez lasted five innings and Bostick was yanked after four and one-third innings. Grizzlies' lefty Welinton Herrera (5-2) suffered the setback after giving up the go-ahead run thanks to two hit-by-pitches and one single. Herrera watched his scoreless streak end after 13 outings (April 12-May 26) and 19 innings pitched. Giants' righty Trent Harris (2-1) was awarded the triumph after three and two-thirds shutout frames. He yielded an infield single and whiffed three batters. San Jose's Cody Tucker delivered his first save of the year after a clean ninth. The squads continue their six-game series Thursday evening from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF GJ Hill (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- CF Caleb Hobson (1-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB)

- RF Felix Tena (1-4, RBI)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RHP Trent Harris (3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

- C Luke Shliger (1-3, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- 3B Charlie Szykowny (1-4, 2B, RBI, R, HBP)

On Deck:

Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at San Jose Giants

Fresno LHP Austin Emener (0-2, 4.59) vs. San Jose RHP Cale Lansville (1-3, 3.98)

On That Fres-Notes :

Grizzlies' outfielder Caleb Hobson reached base four times on the night, which included two walks and an error. Hobson notched two runs and a pair of stolen bases, his second consecutive game swiping two bags. Since Hobson has become the Fresno leadoff hitter, he has reached base 12 times in 18 plate appearances (four games). In three of those four games, Hobson has made it on base three or more times.

Grizzlies' outfielder/first baseman Jason Hinchman has reached base safely in 21 straight games and 29 of 30 contests this season (April 26-May 29 for the streak). In those 21 games, Hinchman is 20-for-67 (.299) with 15 walks. Grizzlies' outfielder/second baseman GJ Hill has reached base safely in 15 straight games and 17 of 18 contests since joining Fresno (April 30-May 29 for the streak). In those 15 games, Hill is 13-for-51 (.255) with 11 walks.

Fresno swiped four bases, their most as a team in a game this year.

