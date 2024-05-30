Quakes' Lead Down to One in South

May 30, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm pulled off their second straight walk-off win on Wednesday night, as they downed the Quakes in ten innings by a final of 5-4 at the Lake Elsinore Diamond.

A broken-bat RBI single from Chase Valentine scored Wyatt Hoffman to walk it off, as the Storm pulled to within one game in the South Division.

Jeral Perez tied the game at 4-4 with a two-out, two-strike homer in the ninth, sending the game to extra innings for a second straight day.

Waylin Santana (0-2) took the loss for Rancho, who's now dropped 10 of their last 12 games overall.

The Quakes (23-22) will send Cam Day (1-2) to the mound on Thursday at 6:05pm, as he'll take on Sam Whiting (0-0) in game three of the series.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 4, as they host Visalia for a six-game series. Tuesday the 4th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

