Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that tickets for the 2020-21 season will go on sale tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.

There will be a limited amount of tickets available to the general public for the first five games. All tickets are $15 and will be in the upper bowl. Fans can purchase tickets either at the INTRUST Bank Arena Box Office, the Thunder office or online here. The box office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Any fans that would like to guarantee their seats for the first five games can purchase a package for just $75. This package can be purchased through the Thunder front office.

Season ticket holders will be receiving an email with instructions on how to access their tickets electronically. There will be a tutorial video made available at a later date or click here for instructions on the Select-A-Seat app.

ï»¿If there are any questions, feel free to contact the Thunder office or your rep will be reaching out to you this week.

Wichita is off until Saturday, December 26 when the Thunder heads to Independence, MO for the first time this season to face the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

Replicas of our new jerseys are on sale now. Get one of these brand new home or away uniforms, which would be a great Christmas gift idea. Click here to buy the white jersey or here for the blue replica.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. To learn more, contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

