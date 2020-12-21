Rabbits Weekly
December 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
DECEMBER 18, 2020 - SWAMP RABBITS 3, Everblades 6
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits hit the ice for their Home Opener on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Bits' entire source of offense came from three players scoring their first professional goal. At 2:27 of the second period, Karch Bachman scored five-hole on Florida goaltender Cam Johnson to even the score at 1-1. Only 6:54 later, Greg Meireles registered in his professional debut to put Greenville ahead, 2-1. In the third period, Greenville's Nick Poehling continued the trend with his first professional goal at 16:14.
DECEMBER 19, 2020 - SWAMP RABBITS 1, Everblades 5
Swamp Rabbits rookie goaltender Jacob Ingham made his second professional start in net and first on home ice at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The 20-year-old netminder made 28 saves on 29 shots through the first 40 minutes. The Florida Everblades spoiled Ingham's hot start with four unanswered strikes in the third period, including three goals in the frame's first 4:12. Both teams combined for 81 shots on goal.
SWAMP RABBITS DELIVER "BEST CHRISTMAS EVER" FOR UPSTATE FAMILY
Best Christmas Ever is a non-profit in the greater Greenville area that surprises families in the area during the Holiday season. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits were proud to partner with Best Christmas Ever and recognize a deserving family.
PLAYS OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY:
Karch Bachman, Greg Meireles and Nick Poehling all scored their first professional goal in Friday night's Home Opener.
