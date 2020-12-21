Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 2

INDY FUEL WEEK 2 RESULTS: 1-0-0-0, 3-0-0-0 Overall

Friday, December 18 - Fuel 4 at Kansas City 3 OT:

Coming off of back-to-back wins last weekend, the Fuel visited the Kansas City Mavericks for their last game before Christmas. After giving up three goals in the second period, the Fuel bounced back in the third period to force a seven-minute overtime period where Nic Pierog would end the game with a wrist shot past Taran Kozun.

INDY FUEL WEEK 3 SCHEDULE:

Friday, December 26 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, December 27 - Fuel at Wheeling (4:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

TAKING THE LEAD

In his third game in a Fuel uniform, Matt Marcinew made his presence known. Scoring the first goal of the game on Friday night, Marcinew would go on to earn assists on each Fuel's four goals, including Nic Pierog's overtime winner. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward would finish the weekend atop the Fuel's points standings with a goal and three assists.

EXTRA TIME HEROES

Two out of the first three games of the season have been decided in either overtime or a shootout, both games coming against the Kansas City Mavericks. Earning a win in overtime on Friday night, the Fuel are 2-0 when going past regulation against the Mavericks. With a win in their only game on the weekend, the Fuel enters the Christmas break as one of two teams with a 1.000 winning percentage.

OIL DROPS:

Matt Marcinew finished Friday's game with a goal and three assists, putting him in first on the team in points

Through three games Dan Bakala leads the league in wins (3) and minutes played (188)

Scoring the overtime winner on Friday night, Nic Pierog scored his first goal of the season and first in a Fuel uniform

Antoine Waked earned 17 minutes of penalties on Friday night putting him in second in the league through three games

With a win on Friday, Indy is one of two teams in the league with a 1.000 winning percentage through the first two weekends of the season

With 58 penalty minutes in their first three games, the Fuel sit are averaging 19.33 penalty minutes per game

The Fuel has outscored opponents 6-2 in the first and third periods but have been outscored 6-3 in the second period

Indy sits in second place in the league scoring 3.67 goals per game

