ECHL Transactions - December 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 21, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Drydn Dow, D

Kevin Dufour, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled by Los Angeles

Kansas City:

Add Andrew Shortridge, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Rapid City:

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Aaron Thow, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Sean Josling, F activated from reserve

