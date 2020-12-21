ECHL Transactions - December 21
December 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 21, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Drydn Dow, D
Kevin Dufour, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled by Los Angeles
Kansas City:
Add Andrew Shortridge, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Rapid City:
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Aaron Thow, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Sean Josling, F activated from reserve
