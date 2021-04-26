Tickets on Sale Starting Tuesday

April 26, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







AVISTA STADIUM - For the first time since September of 2019, baseball fans in the Inland Northwest can see the Spokane Indians play live at Avista Stadium. Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 27th at 10:00 AM on SpokaneIndians.com.

All May games (12 total) will be available for purchase, beginning with Opening Night Fireworks and AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Gus Johnson Ford, KREM 2-TV, and 93.7 The Mountain on Tuesday, May 4th.

Tickets are limited, as stadium capacity is at 25%, and only available online. To purchase, click here or go to SpokaneIndians.com. All tickets are digital for the 2021 season and available in socially distanced seating pods throughout the stadium. For more information on what to know before you go to the ballpark, please click here.

The Spokane Indians staff has been hard at work to ensure that Avista Stadium remains a safe and friendly atmosphere. To see the Avista Stadium COVID-19 Readiness Plan & Fan Safety Guide, please click here.

Opening Day will see the new look Spokane Indians take the field for the first time as a Colorado Rockies affiliate and as new members of the High-A West League. The team will open the season against the Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants affiliate) in a six-game series. It's the first time Spokane has hosted long-season baseball since 1982.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from April 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.