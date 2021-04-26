Introducing the Emeralds Encyclopedia

April 26, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Eugene Emeralds are proud to unveil the Emeralds Encyclopedia, penned by local author Chris 51 along with longtime former Register-Guard writer and reporter Steve Mims.

The nearly 600-page encyclopedia details every meaningful moment of Emeralds history, ranging from the organization's humble beginnings at Bethel Park to the Triple-A days of Civic Stadium to the current era at PK Park.

"The Ems are a crowning jewel," says author Chris 51. "There's not many Minor League teams left that can boast that kind of history. From a historical standpoint, the Ems are in the upper class of Minor League baseball, and I'm talking Triple-A through Single-A - across the board - the Ems are that franchise that a lot of other franchises try to emulate, and this book helps capture why that is."

Photos, box scores, game programs, press clippings, and more were all meticulously collected and curated by Chris 51 over numerous years, a labor of love that has resulted in one of the most unique baseball books ever compiled.

With the help of esteemed former Ems beat writer Steve Mims, a man that has spent more time in the Emeralds press box than most, Chris 51 was able to turn his passion for the Ems into perhaps the most detailed and comprehensively researched team-specific book in the history of Minor League Baseball.

"Visually, it's absolutely stunning," says Emeralds GM Allan Benavides. "Ems fans everywhere - old and young, new and seasoned - will find photos they've never seen before, facts they've never heard before, and memories they remember all too fondly in this book. I'm really blown away with how well this turned out and I can't wait for our fanbase to see it firsthand."

The presale period for the Emeralds Encyclopedia will begin on May 1st via the Eugene Emeralds Online Team Store at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com at a price of $39.95.

On June 15th, fans that purchased books via the presale period will be able to pick up their order at McKenzie SewOn in Springfield, Oregon.

Also on June 15th, a small allotment of Emeralds Encyclopedias will be available for in-person purchase at two local locations: J Michaels Books in Eugene, Oregon and Area 51 Tattoo in Springfield, Oregon.

Fans that order an Emeralds Encyclopedia during the presale period can choose one of two options in terms of obtaining their copy: local pickup or shipping.

Fans that opt for local pickup will be able to pick up their copy at McKenzie SewOn in Springfield, Oregon starting on June 15. Those that opt to have their order shipped will be required to pay an additional shipping and handling cost, with orders being shipped after June 15.

A limited number of Emeralds Encyclopedias will be available for purchase - less than 250 - so fans are encouraged to place their orders early before supplies run out.

Chris 51, the owner of Area 51 Tattoo in Springfield, Oregon, has been a longtime Emeralds fan since his childhood days. His fandom spurned the desire to turn this passion project into reality, spending years accumulating relics of years past that helped tell the story of the Emeralds.

"I've seen the Ems since the mid-1980s and a lot has changed in that time," says Chris 51. "But one thing that hasn't changed is the roots of the Ems. They're so involved in the culture of Eugene and Springfield and the fans, they're really propelled by the fans, and they always have been. It's the fans that keep turning out to support the Ems."

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games is available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

